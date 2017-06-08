Stags beat League One clubs in race to sign experienced keeper

Mansfield Town have made experienced keeper Bobbly Olejnik their 12th signing of the summer.

The much travelled keeper, 30, played Championship football with Peterborough United and in the Europa League with Falkirk.

He boasts more than 350 professional appearances and was a consistent performer for Exeter City over the last two season.

He played in both the Grecians’ League Two play-off semi finals in May but was a substitute for the final defeat to Blackpool.

Stags boss Steve Evans said: “I am delighted that Bobby has joined us, considering he had a few options in League One to consider.

“The lad is an experienced goalkeeper who has a real burning desire to again play Championship football and for sure he is very capable.

“I ran a final analysis on Bobby when I watched him against Carlisle United and Blackpool in the recent League Two play-offs and it has to be said that he was excellent, so I went about meeting him with his representatives.

“Once again our CEO, Carolyn Radford, was able to negotiate strongly and get a deal suitable for the lad to want to be at Mansfield Town.

“Bobby readily accepts he has a real fight to claim a starting spot, given we have already Conrad Logan signed. Both of these lads are ambitious and will want to be playing and for me, competition for the shirt is the best way to inspire the best performances.

“Our squad for the new season continues to take shape. We have a talented group, versatile in the systems of play which we can adopt and there is a beautiful balance too. It is coming together nicely.

“Despite having a little break, my work continues with a real focus. The squad is a couple of players short of where I ideally want us to be. We have identified targets, talks and negotiations continue and in like everything we do, we must continue to ensure that we get value for money.

“My chairman is delighted with the business we have done and his support to all of us is unwavering.”