Stags boss celebrates first anniversary at a ‘significantly better’ club

Steve Evans today celebrated his first anniversary of being appointed Mansfield Town manager and said already the club was ‘significantly better’ in every aspect.

Evans took over a side heading towards the wrong end of League Two under Adam Murray but ahead of Saturday’s home game with Stevenage, has seen his new look squad start to gel with seven games unbeaten and just two points off the play-offs.

“I got a message from the chairman and chief executive when I woke up this morning and I am very grateful for that,” he smiled. “I have enjoyed it very much.”

As to his first year’s achievements, he said: “People can judge.

“Is that playing squad better? Significantly. Is the management team better? Significantly. Is the support better? Significantly. Is the training ground better? Significantly.

“I can remember arriving in the rain last year so even the weather is significantly better, as is the infrastructure of the club thanks to Paul and Tina Broughton, who run the club on a daily basis.

“We are really working hard to make sure results as significantly better as well. That’s why we are all here.

“We said when we came in we’d try to make the play-offs and we took it to the last day.

“We then said in the summer there’d be a bit of inconsistency until mid/late January, then we’d come through strong. That’s not been wrong either. We want to be challenging when it really matters.”

He added: “I think we are probably three or four wins away, rather than draws in recent times, from where we’d like to be.

“We know if we’d made them into wins rather than draws when we’ve been in winning positions, we would have been ideally where we wanted to be.”

Evans hopes to be celebrating his second anniversary with Stags in League One.

“That is the plan though we all know how tough it is,” he said.

“We are not going to make any claims that we are the best at anything as we’re not the best at anything yet. But have a plan to say we can be. We have to keep working hard.”