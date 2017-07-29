Stags boss Evans close to double signing

Steve Evans is hoping to have two new faces in his squad early next week if the two transfer deals he is working on pay off.

Both players want to come and Evans said one was a striker they were trying to purchase and the other would be a loan player.

After today’s 2-0 friendly win at Alfreton, he explained he can’t formulate his XI to start the season until the deals happen or fall through.

Click HERE to read the match report

“It will depend on what business we can do in the next 48 hours,” he said.

“I think if it goes beyond the 48 hours they won’t be in the starting line-up.

“We are trying really hard. We are trying to buy one and loan one.

“We probably felt at one stage yesterday we might have been there with the purchase. But we didn’t quite get there.

“I know first hand the player would like to join us and the loan player is subject to them getting a player this weekend that they are after. He would also like to join us.

“We are close but it’s only when the secretary walks into my office and says they are signed and registered that they become our player.

“We do have until the end of August but we’d love to have them here Monday or Tuesday.”

On the identity of the striker, he smiled: “It is quite interesting. It’s none of the names people have linked us with.

“But if we get this young man people will see his CV and see goals and I think he would be an asset along with what we’ve got.

“It’s great to see the competition for places we have now but we want to try to make it a bit tougher.”

Stags finally broke Alfreton resistance today with two fine goals in the last 10 minutes.

Evans said: “I said before the game I wanted to have a clean sheet, work hard and let players prove a point why they should be involved at Crewe.

“I think some have stepped up and been really good in spells and some have been off it a little bit.

“But Burnley sent a really strong side here 10 days ago and scored last minute to get a 2-2.

“In spells we have really dominated and missed a number of chances so it could have been more.

“I would describe our performance as patchy, but getting there with an end goal of next Saturday.

“But our fans saw some super football at times at a tough place to come – we purposely picked Alfreton.”

Danny Rose broke the deadlock on 80 minutes and Evans said: “Danny is an excellent finisher. I was really pleased with the movement of CJ Hamilton in that goal with some great link-up play. Rosey takes it into the box and it’s a brilliant finish. He puts it where the keeper has no chance.”

The game was then settled by a superb solo effort from Jacob Mellis and Evans purred: “You won’t see many players genuinely sit three or four defenders on their backside and walk it into the net.

“Jacob Mellis has all the ability in the world and we just have to get him working hard when we’ve not got the ball.

“It was great to see David Mirfin played like he played today too. I saw him at Matlock and I thought I’d signed his uncle or his cousin!

“But we knew the kid had a virus and had been badly ill but he said he felt really good today and I think his performance showed that.”

Trialist Jordan Slew again did not feature and Stags currently have no deal on offer for him.

“Jordan is still training with us. At this stage we’re not going to do anything, but things do change,” said Evans.

“He has couple of offers in our league. He is a great lad and can use our facilities and you never say never in this business.

“If he takes one of the options we’ll be the first to shake his hand and wish him well.”

Evans must now decide what team to send to Rainworth MW on Tuesday for the final friendly.

“I will take a look at the data from today and we will make a decision on Monday, but in fairness to Rainworth they deserve us to send a good side. They are the salt of the earth,” he said.