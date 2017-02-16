Stags boss Evans confident assistant Raynor will receive no further FA punishment

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans believes his assistant, Paul Raynor will escape further punishment after being sent to the stands at half-time in Tuesday’s 4-4 thriller with Accrington for comments made to the referee.

Man in the middle Mark Heywood was criticised by both sides for dishing out 10 yellow cards and making decisions going the wrong way for both teams.

Raynor’s criticism of the linesman nearest the dug-outs upset Mr Heywood and Evans had suddenly lost his right had man.

However, he joked: “I didn’t miss him and my right ear is so much better.

“He got sent up, not for foul language, but for saying to the referee that the assistant referee on the Ian Greaves Stand side was rubbish. I concur with that view – he was rubbish.

“It doesn’t make him a bad person. He doesn’t want to get the decisions wrong, and I am talking for both teams, not just a Stags point of view.

“But it seems you are not allowed to have an opinion about the game.”

Evans fully expects Raynor to be in the dug-out alongside him at Grimsby Town on Saturday

“He will be beside me on Saturday,” he said.

“I think he will get a letter from the Football Association. “Mark Ives heads the disciplinary channels down at the FA well and he has a lot of integrity.

“I think he will look at that and say Paul Raynor has not been up here in many moons.

“So from that point of view I’d hope it would just be a letter saying beware of how you do it in the future. It’s not saying it, it’s just how you say it sometimes.”