Stags boss Evans hoping for a home draw against minnows in FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans can’t wait to see who the Stags will face in the first round of this season’s FA Cup adventure when the first round draw is made tonight (BBC2 & BT Sport, 7pm).

The 32 winners from last weekend’s fourth qualifying round are joined by 48 teams from the lower two divisions of the EFL in the hat tonight with Mansfield being ball number 26.

“First and foremost I would like a home draw, secondly I want to play the lowest-ranked team in the competition,” he said.

“And that doesn’t mean we’ll beat them as that is the magic of the FA Cup. I have been the lowest ranked team in the fourth round of the FA Cup before.

“Every round of the FA Cup is always special – it is the best cup competition in the world of football.

“It’s when you live the dream. I am very fortunate as a manager of getting to the fifth round twice with a non-League club and then a League club, beating a host of Championship clubs on the way as well as a glorious day at Manchester United when we should have beaten them.

“But that aside, it’s just a magical competition – like Stags playing Liverpool.

“Everyone in the Football League tonight will be watching the FA Cup draw at 7pm.”

Evans added: “If we drew someone like Truro or Dover away it would probably be television for us and be so tough.

“I have been that little non-League club with Crawley that wants a decent Football League club at home.

“I can remember beating Derby County and then being told we’d got Torquay away in the next round and I was sick for two days! Then we beat Torquay and got Manchester United!

“Every Stags fan will remember the game against Liverpool here and the magic that brought to this town.”

