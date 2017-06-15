Stags CEO delighted with season ticket sales

Season tickets continue to fly out this week as excitement over the forthcoming season remains sky high at Mansfield Town.

Season tickets figures have already increased by 400 from last season’s total figure to over 2,200.

Chief executive officer Carolyn Radford said: “We’re really encouraged by season ticket sales so far and expect to have an impressive number of season ticket holders by the start of the season.

“The increase in sales reflects a great anticipation around the club and town ahead of the new season.

“We have been able to make a number of eye-catching signings in the close season, which I know has injected a new sense of excitement amongst our loyal fan base.

“We are optimistic that we can make next season into a memorable campaign, whilst at the same time knowing that there is much hard work ahead of us to be in with a chance of delivering our ultimate aim of promotion.

“It’s so important that we have a strong fan base and as a club, that we are actively encouraging new supporters through the turnstiles to add to our already terrific support.”

She added: “So many Stags supporters who I communicate with, whether it be in person, social media or e-mail, have an overwhelming sense of pride and excitement right now about what we’re trying to build at One Call Stadium.

“We’re very much looking forward to the start of the new season when we’ll see our new players in action, backed by an encouraging, large and vocal Stags support. They are the rocks of the club.”