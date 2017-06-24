Stags confirm Malta friendly at last

Mansfield Town have finally confirmed that they have managed to pin down a friendly game on their pre-season trip to Malta next week.

The club’s first team will face a Maltese Select XI on Thursday, July 6, kicking-off at 7.45pm local time.

Hundreds of Stags fans are expected to fly out, some on the team’s VIP aircraft, to watch the game, but the club have had huge issues trying to get a match sorted to early in the summer.

The arranged match will take place at the training ground of the Ta’ Qali National Stadium, Malta, and Stags supporters can watch the match free of charge.

During recent months, the club has worked relentlessly to confirm a first team pre-season friendly in Malta.

Unfortunately, to Mansfield’s disappointment, a total of five clubs had reneged on previously arranged friendlies.

Consequently, the club was not previously in a position to communicate details of a friendly match to their supporters which had caused a lot of worry on social media.

A club spokesman said: “The set of circumstances which had previously prevented the club in our endeavours to arrange a friendly match in Malta were unprecedented and our supporters should be aware that the club has worked unceasingly to overcome a number of unforeseen roadblocks to arrange a first team friendly fixture.

“It has been an exhaustive and frustrating process, but we are pleased to now be in a position to have arranged a first team friendly and communicate it to our supporters.

“The chairman, chief executive, board of directors, management and players are hugely grateful to supporters who have paid their hard-earned money to come and support the club in Malta.

“As such, it has been our absolute priority in past months to arrange a first team friendly as part of the one-week trip. “The club always acts in the best interests of our supporters and we hope their time in Malta will be thoroughly enjoyable as we now all look forward to watching our exciting new-look squad for the first time.” In addition, Mansfield Town’s U21 team, which will include a selection of youth team players, will take on St Andrews’ first team at Triq Dun Guzepp Farrugia, PBK 1740, Pembroke, Malta, on Wednesday, July 5. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm local time.

St Andrews finished in eighth position last season in the Maltese Premier League and boast a famous national reputation of developing home-grown players.

Stags will fly out to Malta on Monday, July 3 and return to the UK on Monday, July 10.

The club will provide additional information in due course via www.mansfieldtown.net and their official social media channels and keep supporters abreast of their schedule once finer details have been confirmed.