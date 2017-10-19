Stags expect Shaw Lane tie to be on live TV

Mansfield Town fully expect their FA Cup first round tie at Yorkshire minnows Shaw Lane to be a live television game the weekend after next.

The Stags have heard nothing as yet, but Evans said: “If it’s not on TV, Shaw Lane will be shaking their head. It’s got everything for a TV game – every hallmark the television likes.

“Everyone outside the town of Mansfield wants us beaten don’t they? That’s why it’s most likely the TV cameras will be there.

“They only come for one reason. I’ve been very successful as an underdog in the past.

“We knew when we had the cameras come that they thought we may be able to beat those teams – and we did. If they are there the TV company believes Shaw Lane can beat Mansfield Town.

“I have been the underdog in the past, looking forward to bigger teams coming, and I have always fancied my chances – and they will.”

Evans said the preparation for the game against the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division club would be meticulous.

“It’s the old saying – if you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail,” he said.

“You have to prepare properly and we’ll prepare exactly the same for Shaw Lane as we will for Newport. You have to do your homework.

“We didn’t know much about Shaw Lane, but when the draw is made you quickly do an analysis and they have got good players.

“They have a young man called David Norris – ex-Leeds United. I sold him to Bolton for a lot of money having found him as a parks player in Peterborough. “He’s gone on to have a great career. He’s on the way down now but he’s a great lad.

“They have young Nicky Walker, who I had at Rotherham, I think I gave him his first team debut there.

“Then you look at the likes of Damien Reeves who everyone in non-League football used to wonder ‘where’s Reeves’ whenever you played Altrincham as he could score from anywhere. Once you are a goalscorer you are always a goalscorer.

“They also have the boy (Billy) Whitehouse who was at Doncaster and got a great move to Leeds.”

“They have good investment up there for the level.

“We are looking forward to it. It’s going to be tough.”

Ultimately, Evans hopes Stags can get to the third round and become the underdogs themselves against top flight opposition.

“It is the most magical cup competition in the world,” he said.

“Stags fans will remember Liverpool’s superstars coming here. Do we want more of that? Yes we do. “But you have to earn the right and we will have to go to Shaw Lane and get a result.”