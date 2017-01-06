Stags extend defender’s loan from West Brom

Kyle Howkins will remain at the One Call Stadium for the rest of the season.

The defender has made 15 appearances for the Stags this season since joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

The extension to his loan spell will see him remain with Mansfield Town until May 31, 2017.

Stags manager Steve Evans said: “I’m delighted that Kyle has signed an extension to his loan.

“Initially, it was very difficult when we came in (as a management team) because Kyle was suspended and had a niggling injury as well. We managed to get him on the pitch and he has since been excellent.

“A big thank you goes to Tony Pulis, Nicky Hammond and Darren Moore over at West Bromwich Albion. It’s a pleasure for me to say that we look forward to helping develop Kyle over the next four-five months of the season.”

Evans, meanwhile, remains in talks with a number of clubs and player representatives over further additions to the Stags’ squad.