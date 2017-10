Mansfield Town’s FA Cup tie at Shaw Lane has been picked as one of the must-watch matches of the first round proper.

Stags’ away clash against Shaw Lane of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier will be screened live on BT Sport on Saturday 4th November (12.30pm kick off).

Stags’ last televised FA Cup match came in January 2013 as Mansfield were narrowly defeated 2-1 at home to Liverpool in the third round.