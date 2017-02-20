Stags fans’ £10,000 booster for the club

Stags Supporters Association’s latest £10,000 donation to Mansfield Town Football Club will be used towards further improvements to the club’s family area and physiotherapy department.

This followed discussions with operations director Tina Broughton and stadium director Paul Broughton.

The club’s family area in the Ian Greaves Lower Tier has received critical acclaim since its launch two years ago and is available exclusively for families on a home matchday at One Call Stadium. An adult and a child can purchase a family ticket for just £18.

SSA chairman Dean Foulkes said: “SSA are thrilled with the massive progress that our club continue to make on and off the pitch.

“It’s important for SSA to carry on making financial contributions which we know the club appreciate.

“I would like to thank our hundreds of SSA Members who enable us to continue helping our club.

“If you wish to join the SSA email us at membership@thessa.org for more information.”

Stags’ operations director Tina Broughton said: “This is another very generous donation from SSA.

“The club is hugely grateful to the SSA committee and its members for their steadfast support towards the club and their fund-raising endeavours.

“Everybody knows that this is a football club on the up and generous donations such as this will help us improve the club even further.

“I am particularly pleased that the SSA has chosen to contribute towards the family area, which will help us enhance the experience for families to even greater heights on a home matchday at the Stags.”