Stags fans confident of passing Rochdale cup test

Despite opponents Rochdale enjoying an excellent season in League One last time around, Mansfield Town supporters seem confident their side can progress to round two of the Carabao Cup.

Stags were handed a home tie with Dale in the first round, which will provide a stern early examination in the week starting 7th August.

But Lloydystag said: “Good early test for the Stags ahead of the season’s opening fixture and with home advantage a good chance to progress to the next round.”

Richard Cranium agreed and said: Rochdale is winnable and then the chance of a PL team if we can get through.

“Much better than going to Bolton to get beat.”

“Happy with that draw,” said Bristol Stag while marker_mtfc95 described it as: “A decent draw.”

Steiner said: “A good omen. Didn’t we beat Dale in the first round when we went on to beat Leeds in the second round many moons ago?”

Tippt Tappy Football said: “Decent chance of progressing to Round Two if Stevie plays the first team.”

Sina Stag’ response to thaat was: “Play the first team ?

“We’re that strong this season the first team could be picked between 22 players.

“We could have one side to play in the cup competitions another in the league and, when we’ve won the league in February, mix and match the squad.”

Stags did see off Rochdale over two legs in that famous 1994/95 season with striker Steve Wilkinson the hero.

He netted a brace at Rochdale in a 2-1 first round first leg win and then bagged the only goal at home in the second leg of the tie.

That set up that two-legged clash with the mighty Leeds United which Stags won 1-0 on aggregate.

But in round three they lost 2-0 at home to Millwall. and finished sixth in Division Three.

The last time the sides met was in season 2012/13 when Rochdale were promoted.

At Rochdale on Boxing Day Stags were outclassed 3-0 after conceding two early goals.

But they took revenge at home in April, beating table-topping Dale 3-0 to keep their own play-off hopes alive.