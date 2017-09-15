Stags’ fringe players to get minutes out on loan

Two Mansfield Town fringe players could be heading out the club on loan over the next week.

Although the transfer window has closed, the rule does not apply to players heading to National League clubs.

Stags boss Steve Evans, speaking before Jack Thomas’ loan move to Boston was confirmed, said: “There are a couple of clubs interested in taking a couple of our players and my words to the players yesterday were that they have to go out and play some football.

“In the short term they’re not going to get any here. We don’t need any players to leave the football club. We’re not putting them out loan as we need to pull some salary back or something.

“We are well within the budget John Radford gave me in the summer - and supporters should know this.

“I could have gone out and spent £300,000 on a couple of occasions and I was the one, along with Carolyn Radford, who said to the chairman let’s hold fire. We don’t need to do that.

“We’ve got a dressing room very much on a level par on salaries and expectations.”