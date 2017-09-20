Stags have had the toughest start of all claims boss Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans believes Stags have had the toughest start to the season of all the League Two clubs – and it gets no easier when play-off rivals Cambridge United come to town on Saturday.

Stags sit fifth, ahead of seventh-place United on goal difference only and Evans said: “It’s another team up there.

“We said back in June when we looked at the fixtures that our first 12 League fixtures were the most difficult of anyone in the league. Here’s another one coming to town on Saturday.

“They have changed their strategy a little bit and it seems to be working for them.

“I know Cambridge particularly well. I’ve known Jez George, their director of football, for about 15-20 years.

“We know what Shaun Derry’s teams stand for. They have two big lads up front that give him a fantastic physical presence. They also get a goal.

“Anyone who can beat Coventry, having watched it back, with the comfort they did in the second half shows this a really tough game for us.”

Three of the last four Stags v Cambridge games at the One Call Stadium have ended 0-0 and Mansfield have not scored a home goal against Cambridge in 379 minutes.