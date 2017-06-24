Stags home in on final signings

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is homing in on his last two new signings.

The Stags are back in pre-season training on Thursday with 12 new faces already in an impressive-looking squad.

But Evans, back from holiday, is still looking for one or two more pieces of his jigsaw – expected to be a striker and a midfielder.

“Since having a short break, I have been very busy trying to conclude our squad and am very close to adding to the group in one or two key areas,” he said.

“Negotiations will continue and are finely balanced, but are not concluded anywhere near (the stage) for me to give any further detail.”

Stags will head out to Malta for a pre-season training camp a week on Monday where they will also play their first friendly.

“We’re looking forward to the return of the players in the middle of next week,” added Evans.

“They will be in work for strength and fitness testing for two to three days before we depart for Malta.

“The plan is to start our pre-season (in Malta) which will include some football as well as giving our supporters who are flying out the opportunity to see the players train.

“We will have more specific details next week when the players return.”