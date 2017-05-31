Stags jigsaw almost complete says Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans said his summer jigsaw is almost complete.

His rebuilding of the squad continued this week with the arrival of Southend United winger Will Atkinson for a second spell at the the club.

That made it 11 new faces already this summer, replacing the 11 released, and Evans said two or three more would be perfect, including a keeper and a striker.

“We are not far away now, though the chairman always laughs when I say that,” he smiled.

“I think we know we are a couple short in very important areas of the team. But we are trying desperately hard to make sure we get the right type.

“We have a wonderful balance now throughout the squad. But it’s no secret that at both ends of the pitch we’ve got one more to add. And there will always be room for another central midfield player.

“So it could be two more with the absolute optimal being three additions and down the spine of the team.”

Evans is planning to take a few days break from this weekend and, while hoping to complete his signings before that, knows he may have to wait.

He said: “If it’s tomorrow that would be great. But it may take a week or two. We know who we want, but we’re in a running battle with a number of other clubs for the two or three targets we want.

“We’ve done some wonderful business. We are into June on Thursday and we’ve done most of our business.

“I can remember the press smiling when I said I wanted my business done quickly as they are used to Mansfield Town getting it done in July and August.”