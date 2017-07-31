Stags leave it late to decide Rainworth friendly team

Stags boss Steve Evans will not make up his mind on what side to send up to neighbours Rainworth MW for tomorrow night’s (Tuesday, 7.30) final pre-season friendly until after lunch tomorrow.

Evans had originally promised to send a strong side up to Kirklington Road, but with the new season just days away, he said today that he will see how his players are after a planned tough session in the morning and let fans know in good time.

“We have trained the players very hard today,” he said.

“Both games at Matlock and Gainsborough last week we trained really intensely in the morning and then they went out and played in the evening.

“From our point of view we will train in the morning and then we’ll have a look at. But by mid-afternoon we’ll put our squads up on the official web site and the Chad and then supporters can see for themselves.

“What I don’t want to do is tell the fans there are first team players involved and then there are not.

“I don’t want to do that to out supporters. I know some will go and watch it whether it’s our U21s or the first team.

“Others won’t go unless it’s the first team - they probably don’t have the money to just jump up there and take a fixture in.

“I have to take care of the squad here and the game at Crewe more than I have to take care of the game at Rainworth, but I have a lot of respect for the people up there.”