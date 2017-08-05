STAGS LIVE: Follow the action as it happens at Crewe

It’s the opening day of the season and Mansfield Town begin their campaign with a trip to Crewe Alexandra in League Two.
Follow the action below with our live feed from 2.30pm - the latest updates are at the top of the feed.
It’s the opening day of the season and Mansfield Town begin their campaign with a trip to Crewe Alexandra in League Two.
Follow the action below with our live feed from 2.30pm - the latest updates are at the top of the feed.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.