Stags make six changes for Carabao Cup tie

Mansfield Town made six changes to their line-up for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash with League One Rochdale at a rain-soaked One Call Stadium tonight.

In came Bobby Olejnik, Rhys Bennett, Paul Digby, Krystian Pearce, Jimmy Spencer and Omari Sterling-James in place of Conrad Logan, Zander Diamond, Jacob Mellis, Hayden White, Danny Rose and Lee Angol.

Stags had Olejnik and Spencer making full debuts and Digby and Sterling-James making their home debuts and first full starts for the club.

Bennett was back from a bruised foot to play against his former club.

Ex-Stag Calvin Andrew was on the Dale bench.

STAGS: Olejnik, Bennett, Pearce, Mirfin, Benning; Atkinson, Byrom, Digby, Anderson, Sterling-James, Spencer. Subs: Logan, Angol, Taft, Potter, Hunt, Hamilton, Rose.

ROCHDALE: Lillis, Rafferty, Ntlhe, McNulty, Canavan, Brown, Camps, Williams, Rathbone, Done, Henderson. Subs: Collis, Andrew, Inman, Davies, Cannon, Morley, Kitching.

REFEREE: Andy Madley of Huddersfield.