Stags make three changes for Oldham tie

Mansfield Town’s line-up showed three changes for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy round three home clash with Oldham Athletic.

James Baxendale, Chris Clements and Pat Hoban replacing Joel Byrom, Ben Whiteman and Matt Green from the side that turned over Crewe 3-0 on Saturday.

New arrivals Byrom and Whiteman are both cup-tied for this tournament while Green began the night on the bench.

Visiting League One strugglers Oldham also made three changes to their starting line-up.

The Latics have lost three of their last four games - not scoring in any of them - with their last win coming in the second round of this competition.

STAGS: Kean, Bennett, Benning, Collins, Pearce, Clements, Hoban, Baxendale, Howkins, Arquin, Hamilton. Subs: Shearer, M. Green, Hurst, M. Rose, Thomas, Hemmings, McGuire.

OLDHAM: Ripley, Law, Wilson, Flynn, Croft, Edmundson, Osei, Fane, Clarke, McLaughlin, P. Green. Subs: Kettings, Banks, McKay, Winchester, Dummigan, King, Glackin.

REFEREE: Darren Drysdale of Lincolnshire.