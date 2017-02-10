Stags manager praises new ticket deal for fans

Stags manager Steve Evans is hoping supporters once again take up chairman John Radford’s latest buy one get one free ticket offer as the club targets a place in the top seven by the middle of next week.

Mansfield play two home games in four days this weekend and anyone buying tickets for Tuesday’s home clash with Accrington Stanley will receive a free ticket for the visit of Newport County on February 25th

Having already seen Radford boost the crowd with an identical offer last month, Evans said: “I said when he made the last offer that John Radford has got too much money!

“It is a fantastic and generous offer by John and Carolyn Radford.

“There are not too many owners that have been crying since July to see their team win on a Saturday on a regular basis so they could enjoy their weekends.

“I have often said – they have everything in life. They have each other, they have beautiful children, they have fantastic businesses and a real happiness about them – it’s infectious. It makes people want to be happy too.

“But what they never had was a winning football team on the back of that or Mansfield Town supporters in a really happy frame of mind.

“What we saw with the last buy one get one free was an excellent home performance and three points and then seen everyone leave the stadium in a really happy mood. We have to make sure we look after those games.”