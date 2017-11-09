Stags need to get back to winning ways at Coventry admits boss

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans said a draw away to Coventry City would be a good point this weekend, but after five League Two games without a win, he admitted the Stags were in need of a victory.

Stags go into the game six games unbeaten, with three cup wins and three League Two draws.

“You have to take every game in isolation and if you go to the Ricoh and draw, it’s a good result whatever way you look at it,” he said.

“Is it the result that we’d coming away really pleased with? No, because we need to win some football matches.

“We are in good form, six unbeaten. It is a big test as this is a side that will be up there at the end of it.

“I watched Coventry first hand on Sunday and they were very comfortable in that 2-0 victory. It could have been a lot more.

“It’s a beautiful stadium and they are good people. I know Mark Robins (manager) very well and he’s done an excellent job. He took two or three players away from us back in the summer which shows you what they are about.

“It will be a tough afternoon but we’re looking forward to it. It’s a wonderful place to go and play.”

Problems behind the scenes and a spell playing at Northampton Town have seen City slide down to League Two and Evans said: “On Sunday their supporters were still singing about what’s going on behind the scenes and up above them. It’s a real shame.

“I was there first game when they came to the Ricoh from exile in Northampton and I think the crowd was around 28,000 – what an atmosphere. The stadium foundations were bouncing and that’s the capability that football club has.

“But you are where you are for a reason and you have to deal with it. To be fair, by putting Mark, it’s given them some real stability and their recruitment has been outstanding.

“Like Blackpool, it’s a big football club where some people are not happy. Ultimately there will still be a five-figure crowd there and we will be well supported. So there will be a good atmosphere for the lads to play in.

“I am not so sure the surface looks at its best, but it’s easy to judge that from high above and not be on it. We have to go there and deal with it.”

What pleased Evans more than anything from his scouting mission on Sunday was seeing City assistant boss Steve Taylor fit and back at work after ill health.

“For me, the most touching thing on Sunday was seeing their assistant manager Steve Taylor back in football,” he said.

“I’ve read since it’s the first time since he had a bleed on the brain.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with Steve going forwards. He is a good guy. He and Mark are a good team and it’s nice to see him back.”

Stags sold out of their initial 760 advance ticket allocation and by this morning had sold 1,060 with another 400 ordered.

Fans can also pay on the day at £3 extra, so Mansfield expect a following of around 1,500.