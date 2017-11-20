STAGS NOSTALGIA: Mansfield renew rivalries with Valiants

Tomorrow’s trip to Vale Park will be the first time Mansfield Town and Port Vale have clashed in the Football League in over 14 years.
The Stags, of course, did win 1-0 there last season in the EFL Trophy.
But the last meeting in Division Two came back in April 2003 when the Valiants completed the double at Field Mill, winning 1-0 to follow their 4-2 home win in November 2002 that season.
The Stags’ last win at Vale Park in League football was a 2-1 success on Monday, 27th March 1989.
Our photo above shows par of Mansfield Town’s finest hour against Port Vale, which was back on Sunday, 20th December 1987.
The Stags won 4-0 at Field Mill and the hero of the day was very much Kevin Kent as he scored all four of the goals to take home the match ball.
That pre-Christmas cheer came just a week after the battle of Brentford from where Stags came home with a 2-2 draw after both sides had two men sent off - one short of the record.
Since that 4-0 win, the Stags have only beaten Vale once in seven league outings, Simon Coleman and Gordon Owen on target in that 2-1 victory in March 1989.
Overall, Vale have won 21 times and Stags 14 times in their 47 meetings.
