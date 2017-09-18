Stags pair out to prove fitness at Burton

Mansfield Town are hoping Jimmy Spencer and Rhys Bennett can prove their fitness in tomorrow’s Central League reserve against Burton Albion at St George’s Park.

Both players missed out on Saturday’s 1-0 win at Lincoln City, striker Spencer with a back problem and defender Bennett with illness.

On Spencer, boss Steve Evans said: “It seems to have been a bit of a spasm. So if he trains today we play in the reserves at Burton tomorrow.

“The plan is if he trains today he will play in that one. He was in yesterday and the physio released him. He felt a bit more comfortable.”

On Bennett, he added: “Rhys is fine and we are expecting to see him bright and cheerful this morning.

“He is a big presence and a good character in the dressing room. I have a lot of time for Rhys. So hopefully he will be at Burton.”

One player who will be out a little longer is midfielder Joel Byrom after picking up a foot injury against Wycombe last week.

“Joel will be two or three weeks,” said Evans. “We have got him in a protective boot at the minute so if people see him around the town, it’s just there to protect the strain of the injury.

“He has improved since a week ago when he picked it up against Wycombe.

“But I have often said when players are out for two, three, four weeks and come back, they’re like a new signing.”

Evans intends playing a strong side against the Brewers tomorrow.

“It will be the players that were on the bench and the players that need some game time,” he said.

“I know what Nigel Clough is about and they had a great win over Fulham on Saturday.

“I am sure Nigel will play a strong side, though maybe a bit weaker from their point of view given that they are at Old Trafford on Wednesday. He will want to take his 18-20 players to Manchester.”

He added: “We will try to make sure we get enough people some action tomorrow in the reserves, when appropriate, and train properly all week.

“We will get to Thursday/Friday and we’ll think about picking and shaping a team for a very difficult game against Cambridge on Saturday.”