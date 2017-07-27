Stags play down Akinde rumour

Mansfield Town assistant boss Paul Raynor today played down speculation that the club have made a move for Barnet forward John Akinde.

As Stags look hard for a proven goalscorer before the big kick-off, Akinde is the latest name to be linked with the Stags overnight on the rumour mill.

“I know we used to have him at Crawley – that’s all I know on that one,” said Raynor.

“You see names banded about every day – it’s all speculation until someone actually puts pen to paper.

“I am not aware of that one at the moment, but it may well be something that’s happening or it may not be. We just have to deal with speculation.”

He added: “The squad is almost complete but there is scope to bring one, maybe two in the door still.

“I know the chairman is in constant dialogue with the gaffer and he and I are constantly speaking to clubs and agents. It’s a very busy period.

“The window doesn’t shut until the end of August but we like to get our business done early.

“I leave it (transfers) to the gaffer and the chairman to sort out. But I am sure they are working incredibly hard to make something happen and fingers crossed we can get another addition.”

Akinde, 28, is in the second of his three-year contract at The Hive and is the Bees’ all-time top scorer with 80 goals in 134 appearances.

Stags fans are still waiting for a final decision from boss Steve Evans on trialist Jordan Slew.