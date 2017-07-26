Stags plot next transfer move after deal stalls

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans will today sit down with chairman John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford to discuss their next move in the transfer market with the new season just 10 days away.

Evans has brought in 13 new faces so far and had two more targets, the major one of which is now starting to look like it won’t happen.

Today may see them move in to other names on the list while a decision must also be made on trialist striker Jordan Slew, who didn’t figure in either friendly last night.

“I’ve got a meeting with the chairman and the chief executive on a number of transfer matters, and that’s obviously the top end of it because we have to be very respectful as to whether we’ll do something with Jordan or not,” said Evans.

“I need to sit down with the chairman, we’ll share our thoughts and between Paul Rayner, myself, the chairman and the chief executive, we’ll make a decision that’s right for us.”

“There are a couple of other targets that we’ve made moves on today.

“I said if nothing happened with our preferred target last week, which was going to involve a decent sum of money, we can’t get an answer for that.

“They’ve not moved yet as they’ve not got their target in. So we have to almost abandon that and look after ourselves.”