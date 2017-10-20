STAGS RETRO: Whatmore guns down Newport

After successive last gasp escapes from relegation, Newport County are riding the crest of a wave at the moment in sixth place in League Two.

Stags travel there on Saturday hoping to build on last year’s double over a Newport side who came back into existence in June 1989 in the Hellenic League, then four divisions below the Football League, after being wound up bankrupt in February 1989.

So Mansfield Town’s rivalry with the Welsh club goes way back to the 1930s, enjoying the lion’s share of wins in both eras.

This week’s moment of nostalgia is Neil Whatmore’s goal that sunk Newport 1-0 at Field Mill in November 1986.

A crowd of 2, 321 turned out to see the midweek win for the newly-promoted Stags.

Ian Greaves’ side went on to complete a double over Newport with a 1-0 win in Wales in March 1987 en route to a final position of 10th in Division Three that season.

Mansfield had begun the campaign well enough with the momentum of promotion and four victories in a row had them third by 11th October before five draws saw them drop into mid-table where they stayed.

However, Mansfield did end that season with victory in the Freight Rover Trophy at Wembley.