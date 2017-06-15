Stags set to find out Carabao Cup opponents

Mansfield Town will discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents tomorrow (Friday) when the draw is streamed live from Bangkok at 1pm UK time.
The Stags will be ball number 28 in the North draw as the EFL Cup begins a new incarnation under new backers, Thai energy drink manufacturers Carabao, who will sponsor the competition for the next three years.
A total of 70 EFL clubs will be in the draw with matches scheduled to take place week commencing 7th August, with Sunderland included.
Fellow Sky Bet Championship newcomers Hull City and Middlesbrough will join the competition in Round Two, alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.
The draw is also regionalised to minimise travelling time for supporters in the first round, with seeding decided by a club’s finishing position in the EFL last season.
ROUND ONE SEEDINGS
North – Seeds
1. Barnsley
2. Blackburn Rovers
3. Bolton Wanderers
4. Bradford City
5. Burton Albion
6. Derby County
7. Fleetwood Town
8. Leeds United
9. Nottingham Forest
10. Preston North End
11. Rochdale
12. Rotherham United
13. Scunthorpe United
14. Sheffield United
15. Sheffield Wednesday
16. Sunderland
17. Wigan Athletic
North – Non-Seeds
18. Accrington Stanley
19. Blackpool
20. Bury
21. Carlisle United
22. Chesterfield
23. Coventry City
24. Crewe Alexandra
25. Doncaster Rovers
26. Grimsby Town
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Morecambe
30. Notts County
31. Oldham Athletic
32. Port Vale
33. Shrewsbury Town
34. Walsall
South – Seeds
1. Aston Villa
2. Birmingham City
3. Brentford
4. Bristol City
5. Bristol Rovers
6. Cardiff City
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Fulham
9. Ipswich Town
10. Millwall
11. Milton Keynes Dons
12. Norwich City
13. Oxford United
14. Peterborough United
15. Queens Park Rangers
16. Reading
17. Southend United
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers
South – Non-Seeds
19. AFC Wimbledon
20. Barnet
21. Cambridge United
22. Cheltenham Town
23. Colchester United
24. Crawley Town
25. Exeter City
26. Forest Green Rovers
27. Gillingham
28. Luton Town
29. Newport County
30. Northampton Town
31. Plymouth Argyle
32. Portsmouth
33. Stevenage
34. Swindon Town
35. Wycombe Wanderers
36. Yeovil Town
Fans can watch the draw unfold live on various platforms, including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages, and SkySports.com.
World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit, Carabao CEO Sathien Setthasit, British Ambassador to Thailand Brian Davidson and EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey will unveil the 35 Round One ties from the home of the competition’s title sponsor.
The green, red and white colours of Carabao will adorn the ribbons of the trophy, the match balls and backdrops up and down EFL stadia throughout 2017/18, and at Wembley on Carabao Cup Final day.
Due to the growing global appeal of the competition, it is anticipated that the relationship with Carabao will increase that further, providing the platform to reach new audience in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The new deal is also set to benefit the game at all levels with funds being invested into community and grass roots football via the EFL Trust.
Nearly 1.5 million people went to matches in the EFL Cup last season as the competition recorded record-breaking attendances. Victory in the competition’s final will guarantee the winner the first piece of silverware of the domestic season and a place in the Europa League in the following campaign.
This year’s final in February saw Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 in front of over 85,000 people.
The 2017/18 Carabao Cup Final, the 58th in the competition’s history, will take place at Wembley Stadium on 25th February 2018.
With that date in their diary, Stags fans can next look forward to the release of the full EFL League Two fixture list for 2017/18 on Wednesday (21st June).