Stags stopper winning over the doubters

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan finally seems to be winning over the doubters and becoming a fans’ favourite.

The former Leicester City and Hibs stopped suffered some stick from a section of fans earlier in the season.

But a string of consistent displays and some crucial saves have altered perceptions and also kept top class fellow keeper Bobby Olejnik on the sidelines.

“When he was getting a bit of stick, I said this guy is a top class goalkeeper,” said manager Steve Evans.

“We are very, very fortunate. Bobby Olejnik must wake up every morning wondering what he has to do to be in the team.

“What he has to do is wait for Conrad Logan not to be good. If Conrad has a game or two down, then Bobby goes in.

“But Conrad has been fantastic. Both goalkeepers are big characters around us.”

Evans admitted: “I would have no qualms playing on the last day of the season to get promoted with either of them between the sticks.

“Conrad has made some big saves again on Saturday, but he has made big saves in every game we’ve played. Sometimes they don’t get seen but it’s nice when it’s get recognised.

“You only have to ask our players what they think of our two goalkeepers, they will tell you.”