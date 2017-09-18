Stags team coach attacked after win at Lincoln

Mansfield Town Steve Evans confirmed today that the Stags’ team coach came under attack from Lincoln City supporters after Saturday’s 1-0 derby win at Sincil Bank.

Unconfirmed reports suggested a mob of Lincoln fans waited around after the game and missiles, including bottles, were hurled at the coach.

Evans refused to confirm details but said: “It wasn’t very nice, but we will leave that to other people.

“I think the police and football authorities have enough issues, especially on derby days but it wasn’t very nice.

“It wasn’t long and sustained or anything like that, but it’s always threatening.

“I am sure if the police and the authorities are not aware of it they will become aware of it and deal with it in the appropriate manner.

“I must admit the police authorities all over the country are under enormous pressure and we’re very, very lucky to have those people that do that for us.

“It wasn’t nice but it’s not something I want to elaborate on to be honest.”