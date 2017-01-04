Stags to decide on loanee Howkins’ future

Mansfield Town will this week sort out the future of West Brom loanee centre half Kyle Howkins.

Despite a couple of injuries, Howkins has largely impressed during his initial loan spell at the Stags which ended this week and now all three parties must decide the next step.

“I will be having a chat with a good friend of mine, Tony Pulis,” said Evans.

“I think if Kyle want to stay then Tony Pulis will send him in our direction if we want that as well.

“We need to sit down and look at how we think Kyle has done.

“I think he had an excellent game against Doncaster against top class strikers for League Two level.

“They are genuinely League One strikers at Doncaster, but I thought he handled them really well.

“He got caught once or twice, but John Terry gets caught once or twice and he was the best in the Premier League for 10 years.”