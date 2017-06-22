Stags to host Middlesbrough friendly

Mansfield Town today added another prestigious home friendly to their pre-season fixtures schedule as Middlesbrough agreed to a visit to the One Call Stadium next month.

The north-east club were relegated from the Premier League last season but will be aiming to bounce back to English football’s top flight at the first attempt.

The friendly match will take place on Wednesday, July 19, with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Boro’s last visit to Mansfield saw them win an FA Cup fourth round tie 2-0 in 2008.

The game becomes the Stags’ second announced home friendly of pre-season and will follow a home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

Supporters can now pre-purchase tickets for both friendlies in person at the club’s ticket office, via telephone (01623 482 482) or online www.stagstickets.co.uk

Supporters can purchase tickets on the day of the match, but with a slight increase in both pricing categories. Admission prices are: Pre-purchased - Adults £10; Senior citizens and 17 & under £5 Matchday prices – Adults £12; Senior citizens and 17 and under £6

Only the Ian Greaves Stand will be open for Stags’ fans for these games.

A third and final home friendly against another Championship club is expected to be confirmed soon.

The club is also continuing to work vigorously in finalising its pre-season schedule for Malta, taking place in the first week of July, and should be in a position to provide an update for supporters shortly.