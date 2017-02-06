Stags to send younger reserve side to Hartlepool

Mansfield Town will send a much more youthful reserve side to play away at Hartlepool United in the Central League tomorrow (2pm).

Stags manager Steve Evans had changed the emphasis on the reserve team since taking over, giving plenty of game time to first team fringe players rather than the U21s his predecessor, Adam Murray, had been using.

However, as they head to the North-East tomorrow, Evans will protect the majority of his squad from the long journey and send very few first teamers.

“There will be very few, only because the reality is we know how difficult it is,” he said.

“When we went to Carlisle in midweek – and we have to go to Yeovil in midweek soon – you have to recover the players.

“It’s not about the travelling up and playing – that is straightforward.

“You can’t ask a first team player to come back to his home in the early hours of the morning, have a sleep, and then come back in to training and be ready and fully fresh for Saturday.

“The boys that didn’t play on Saturday have played in a bit of a game today and they will do the same tomorrow, so they are getting plenty of minutes.”