Stags to send youngsters to Grimsby for Central League clash

Mansfield Town will send a young side to Grimsby Town for this afternoon’s Central League reserve game (2pm) and protect their big guns.

Senior players needing minutes will get them in an inter-squad game after a torrid afternoon at Grimsby last weekend saw Stags boss Steve Evans sent to the stand, where he was intimidated by home supporters, and Hayden White red-carded in a 3-0 defeat.

“We have had enough of Grimsby,” smiled boss Steve Evans.

“We have a practice match scheduled which will give everyone an opportunity for those needing minutes to play.

“Then we don’t get any double yellow cards for saying the official might be weak!

“We will protect ourselves and be very much in-house this week.” Centre half George Taft is expected to play some part in the game as he aims for a return from a long-term hamstring injury.