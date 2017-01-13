Stags turn down Hamilton bids

Mansfield Town have turned down two bids for pacy winger CJ Hamilton.

The former Sheffield United youngster struggled to play regular football under previous boss Adam Murray since joining the club in the summer, but has begun to blossom and find his feet under new manager Steve Evans.

“CJ Hamilton has been getting better and I have made it perfectly clear to a couple of people who have called me over the last 48 hours that he is not going anywhere,” said Evans.

“We have had people want to take him and buy him.

“But he is going to be with Mansfield Town for a lot longer and we are going to build on him. He is not going to be sold when he is hitting the type of form he is hitting.”

Evans added: “We have had one or two enquires about other players that have been in the team in recent weeks.

“But we’ve not come in here and tried to work with these kids to make them better as Mansfield Town players to suddenly pull the carpet from under us. I am in a nice position.

“The first thing the chairman says is do you want to do some business on this? I say no and he says okay I’ll speak to you later.”