Stags v Chesterfield derby kick-offs brought forward

Kick-off times for Mansfield Town’s local derbies against rivals Chesterfield next season have been brought forward following police advice.

The Stags will face the Spireites at home on Saturday, 25 November and away on Saturday, 14 April 2018. Both matches will now kick-off at 1pm. In the league, the clubs last locked horns in March 2014, where a 0-0 draw was witnessed at One Call Stadium.

Earlier that season, a solitary goal from striker Calvin Andrew earned Stags a famous 1-0 win at the Proact Stadium.

The local derbies home and away against Notts County have already been switched to 1pm kick-offs as well.