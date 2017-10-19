Stags wait on scan results for injured duo

Mansfield Town are awaiting scan results on Paul Anderson and David Mirfin, both both are doubts for Saturday’s tough trip to Newport County.

Anderson pulled up in the warm-up at Barnet on Tuesday with a back spasm while Mirfin limped off with a tight hamstring plus two dislocated fingers.

However, Stags will welcome back winger Alfie Potter to face an Exiles side flying surprisingly high in sixth place after last season’s ‘Great Escape’ from relegation.

“It started at the end of last season when Graham Westley lost his job,” said Mansfield manager Steve Evans.

“You don’t want any manager to lose his job, but the resurgence in Newport after that was quite remarkable to stay in the League.

“You always knew then that they were going to go and have a bit of a go. They are good club with good supporters and they get backed by a board down there as and when they can.

“You break down their signings and they have signed some good players. They’ve signed another one this week as Paul Hayes has just joined them.

“They are playing a system that is difficult to compete against and the fans there get right behind them as they did last season when they looked like they might be going into non-League.

“They tell me it’s a good pitch now, though I understand there is going to be some naughty weather on Saturday so it’s going to have to handle a monsoon.”

Stags were pegged back 1-1 by an 85th minute equaliser at Barnet on Tuesday and Evans admitted: “It was two points lost for sure. Conrad Logan’s not made a save while their keeper has made two impressive saves second half to stop it being 2-0 and that is the margins that dictate whether you win or not.” Logan did make a crucial added time save, but Evans smiled: “With all due respect I could have made that save.

“Let’s get it into perspective – he is 6ft 4ins and he tips it over the bar. You’d expect him to save that.

“We are disappointed, but that was the same Barnet team, bar one individual, who beat Swindon 4-1.

“It shows you if this team turns up and competes every week like Barnet we’ll get results. If we turn up like Swindon we’ll never get anything. It was a positive reaction.”