Stags warrior McGuire relished Newport battle

Battling Stags midfielder Jamie McGuire thoroughly enjoyed a rare start in today’s 2-1 home win over Newport County.

McGuire loves to get stuck in and on a poor surface in strong wind against the division’s bottom club, it was tailor-made for him.

He smiled: “They are my games aren’t they? They are what it’s all about for me, those battles in League Two.

“I am here to just get chosen. When he wants me I’m ready to go – that’s what being a squad player is all about.

“It was always going to be a battle. You know what to expect against Newport. The most important thing for us was three points – you don’t care if it comes in the 90th minute and you win 1-0.

“The wind was disgusting. But we won our battles.

“It was the kind of game in which had to be men and stand up.

“You see what Newport bring. They are scrapping for their lives down there at the moment. But we matched them and won the battle.”

McGuire brought a save from the keeper with a long range pot shot and said: “It was a bit of a weak shot. If I’d put my foot right through it I think it would have gone in.”

Newport’s hopes faded when Jaanai Gordon was sent off for two yellow cards in as many minutes.

“It was strange,” said McGuire. “He got me for the yellow card and then, to be fair, I thought he caught Joel (Byrom) as Joel had a bit of blood from his nose.”

Boss Steve Evans said in midweek that he sees McGuire as a future addition to the coaching staff.

“It was nice words from the gaffer,” he said.

“From the first time he opened the door I have got on with him and Paul Raynor and Lee Taylor so well. I have just done the things they want me to do.

“It will be the end of the season before we talk about that.”

He added: “It’s a big week for us and we have two tough away games now. But you’ve seen the squad now and the gaffer can choose what he wants where he wants.”