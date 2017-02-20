Stags weigh up right back options after White’s red card

Mansfield Town expect to have a wealth of options to replace right back Hayden White when he serves his one game ban against Newport on Saturday.

The Peterborough loanee was dismissed for a second yellow card following comments he made to referee Sebastian Stockbridge, who also sent manager Steve Evans to the stands.

On the incident, Evans said: “I obviously asked him about Hayden getting sent off. Hayden has been given a second yellow for saying the referee was weak, no swear words, no foul language. But the referee took that as a question on his integrity.

“It’s pretty stern to dismiss a player from the field of play for that given that referees are part of communication with players all over the pitch every game. There is far worse than that said that doesn’t result in a card.”

Despite his red card, White edged man of the match for Mansfield and Evans said: “He didn’t have too many candidates to compete with, but I think he was very good.

“When Hayden gets into the flow of wanting to go and attack the game and be on the front foot he is quite an exceptional player for this level and we are delighted to work with him.

“I feel sorry for the kid sent off for saying to a referee he is weak for giving a penalty. I can think of a lot worse to say to a referee.”

Evans will now look at replacing him for Saturday with centre half Kyle Howkins on the verge of a comeback from injury and Rhys Bennet, Lee Collins and Ben Whiteman candidates too.

“One change has got to be made and two or three others we will made,” said Evans.

“I have spoken to Tony Pulis and Howkins is playing tonight for West Brom. We’ll have a member of staff in attendance at that to make sure that Kyle comes through in line with where we want him to be.

“Tafty (George Taft) has trained and been impressive for eight or nine days now and takes part in a practice match tomorrow. That’s good for him ,though it’s maybe a bit early to be getting back into the team.

“We have options. Rhys Bennett can go across there and Ben Whiteman, of course, has played in the first team for Sheffield United there.

“So we have no concerns who we play there. We just need to make sure we have the right 11 and the right 18 named for Saturday to take on Newport County.”