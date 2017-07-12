Stags will send strong squads to non-League friendlies

Mansfield Town will only be using their full first team squad for the three home friendlies of next week’s busy week of pre-season action.

But fans heading to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday and Stamford three days later can still expect strong squads with only the match at Heanor Town next Thursday scheduled to feature the club’s U21 side.

Stags take on Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday (Saturday), Middlesbrough (Wednesday) and Forest (Saturday week) and boss Steve Evans explained: “The plan is we’ll have the whole group here on Saturday for Sheffield Wednesday.

“We will then probably send four of five of the first team squad to Stocksbridge on Tuesday, the same against Stamford on the Friday with the bulk involved against Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

“But it will still be quite a strong selection for Stocksbridge and Stamford with U21s, four or five of the squad travelling plus young Jack Thomas and young Lewis Collins.

“They will be strong sides and if they are going to play against that level of team then they will probably be playing 80 or 90 minutes.”