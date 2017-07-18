Stay in touch on our Chad live feed as Stags send strong side to Stocksbridge

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has assured supporters he will be sending a strong squad to Stocksbridge Park Steel tonight for the Stags’ latest pre-season friendly (7.30).

For fans not going – Chad will have up to date information on a live feed on our home web page - wwww.chad.co.uk – followed by a match report at the end.

With Stags having played Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and hosting a visit from Middlesbrough tomorrow, some fans were worried tonight’s game would be more about U21s.

However, boss Evans said: “There will be first team players involved at Stocksbridge.

“We’ve got a first team squad here of 21/22 players and we are now getting to the stage where we need more minutes on the pitch than 45.

“Myself and Paul (Raynor) will be up there which is indicative of the squad that will travel.

“There will be a lot of first team players travelling and we will go up there nice and early and prepare properly and let’s see if we can win a game. Every game now is massively important.”

Evans said that by the weekend, he is hoping to start to formulate in his head his possible starting XI away to Crewe on 5th August.

“We will get past the Stocksbridge and Middlesbrough games and get to Stamford and Nottingham Forest and then we have to start to think of Crewe,” he said.

“We have to make sure in training and for periods of matches, we have people in positions and in boxes that we’re looking to play them.

“There is a lot of work to do and this is a big, big week for us up until Saturday evening.

“If we come through Saturday evening with all the boys fit and available – and they have produced, in patches, good performances, then I will be pleased.”

One man who may miss out is winger Alex MacDonald, who withdrew from the squad before Saturday’s home 3-2 defeat by the Owls.

“He was just feeling the bottom of his hamstring so he’s having a scan as a matter of precaution,” said Evans.

“Unfortunately none of our medical staff can see inside a leg yet so they have to have the scan!

“Omari (Sterling-James) had a scan last week as a matter of precaution and he was fit to play on the Saturday, so we are hoping it will be the same diagnosis for Alex and we can have him back in time for Wednesday or certainly the weekend.”

For fans heading to Evo-Stik NPL Division One South Stocksbridge, they play at Bracken Moor (S36 2AN) north-west of Sheffield.

Admission on the gate is Adults £8, Concessions £6 and Juniors £2.

Stay in touch with the line-up and action at www.chad.co.uk.