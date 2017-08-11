Steve Evans delighted by Mansfield Town’s desire to win

Steve Evans was delighted to see how upset his Mansfield Town players were this week after failing to win either of their opening games, despite superb performances.

“You can’t be anything other than impressed how we played at Crewe, particularly in the second half,” said the Stags manager ahead of the visit of Forest Green Rovers tomorrow.

“Some of the quality of the football even had the Crewe people say it looked like the Crewe of four of five years ago.

“Again on Tuesday against Rochdale we had compliments for the performance.

“They were good opponents and we wish them well going forward.

“But even in the office afterwards they came in rather sneaky, peeking round the door.

“They knew that they had literally come and with 15 minute to go they’d put their balaclavas on, done the robbery, got through to the next round and left. We played ever so well.

“But the boys were very down afterwards, as they were after Crewe, which is a great sign. It’s like the early days at Crawley and Rotherham – when they didn’t win a game they were down.”