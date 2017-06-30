Steve Evans delighted with Mansfield Town’s summer business

Steve Evans is delighted with his summer business and raring to go after his much-needed break ended.

The Mansfield Town manager signed his 13th player of the summer on his return to the ground this week and said: “It’s been fantastic.

“We’ve done most things we set out to achieve in respect of my conversations with the chairman and chief executive over the last three months.

“We’ve gone to work and we’ve signed some talented players. We’ve made sure they have had a break but been working hard with their own programmes for a number of weeks.”

Some fans had been worried things had gone so quiet after such an early flurry of deals.

But Evans said work had continued with Omari Sterling-James secured and two other new faces being chased.

“Sometimes if there a big deal it takes a little bit longer and what goes on behind the scenes doesn’t always portray what goes on in front,” said Evans.

“It’s like the swan effect isn’t it? You see the swan gracefully move along the water but really its feet underneath are paddling away like mad.

“Myself and the chairman and chief executive have spent many hours over many evenings pulling a final few bits together.

“But it’s been good as I have also had the opportunity to go and spend some time with the girls in my life, who I love dearly, and have a few days with them as well as the opportunity to go and have a round of golf with Paul (assistant Raynor) and put the world to rights.”