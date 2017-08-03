Steve Evans expects stiff cup test against Rochdale

Mansfield Town have just three days to recover from the opener at Crewe before they face a testing home game against League One Rochdale in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday.

“It will be so tough against Rochdale as they have such a gifted squad,” admitted boss Steve Evans.

“I have seen them first hand pre-season and I thought they were outstanding.

“Paul saw them in the last game of last season when we watched Conrad Logan and he thought Rochdale were as good as he’d seen them.

“I have seen many managers quoted as saying Rochdale were unfortunate not to make the play-offs. So we are going to have to be strong.”