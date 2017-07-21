Steve Evans looking forward to Mansfield Town open day

Have your say

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans is looking forward to meeting fans at this Sunday’s annual open day at the One Call Stadium.

“It’s important for the community,” he said.

“We wouldn’t be here without our supporters.

“We know the funding levels the Radford family give us. He is the owner but he’s often said he is only the custodian and I am only the manager.

“We are small fry compared to the supporters. They are fantastic.

“Hopefully it will be a good day weather-wise, bring the kids up, meet the players, watch us train and let us appreciate you.”

Supporters will be able watch an open training session and meet the new-look squad for the first time.

Steve Evans’ men will train on the ‘top pitch’ (adjacent to the 3G surface) from approximately 10.30am, followed by a signing session in the Kevin Bird Suite at approximately 11.45am.

Consequentially, access to the dressing room areas will be prohibited this season

The stadium will be open from 10am and the Sandy Pate Bar will be serving a wide range of food and drink.

There will also be a variety of children’s rides, bouncy castles, as well as activities around One Call Stadium.

Football in the Community will also assemble their ‘speed tunnel’, where fans can test the velocity of their shots!

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase season tickets from the ticket office as well as the Stags’ new home shirt.