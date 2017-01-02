Steve Evans looks for Mansfield Town improvement in 2017

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans hopes his four new signings can hit the ground running as Stags face Blackpool this afternoon.

Evans has thrown Jake Kean, Joel Byrom, Ben Whiteman and Yoann Arquin in to the starting 11 at the expense of Scott Shearer, James Baxendale, Danny Rose and Chris Clements.

Evans said: “We have to make changes because we have to improve, but we also have a busy fixture list and would have had to make changes for that reason as well

“We have brought players in who we think will improve us. They have trained with us for a number of days and aren’t strangers to what we want to do.

“These bosy have all played and are fit. Sometimes players take a game or two to settle in and some do it straight away, they are quality players and Blackpool will see the teamsheet and know it is game on.

“We have got lads on the bench who are good enough to come on and play a part, but for them to play another 90 minutes against a physical Blackpool team would be tough.

“Those that have not made the 18 now have to fight for their place. We are fighting to push up the table and we hope the changes will improve us.

“There will be more changes to come. good players win games and the quality is there, we need a bit of luck.

“We hope to settle the squad sown in January, add a couple more and set our tone out for the rest of the season.

“We want to pay more football and win more matches, 2016 has been a difficult year for the fans and we want to progress and work towards where we want to be at the end of the season.”

The Stags boss is also expecting a tough battling match against a Blackpool side eager for revenge following the late 1-0 defeat at the One Call Stadium.

He added:“Blackpool are a pyshical side, it was a real battle at our place and we nicked it in inury-time after a very hard fought game.

“This is a great stadium, I rememeber watching games here when it was packed to the rafters and it was fanasic.

“It is a shame it is not a festive fixture that has the place buzzing, but those that are here will see a good performance from Mansfield Town.”