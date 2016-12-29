Steve Evans makes first signing as Mansfield Town boss

Mansfield Town Football Club have signed striker Yoann Arquin.

The Frenchman will become Steve Evans’ first signing since taking over as boss and has already been training with his new team-mates.

The 28-year-old will officially become a Mansfield Town player once the January transfer window opens and the club gains international clearance from FIFA and ratification from the EFL.

“This lad is an excellent addition to our family,” said Stags’ boss Steve Evans.

“He needs to keep focused and in all my chats with him he fully accepted my view.

“The lad gets a great endorsement from his previous club in Sweden and they tried everything to keep him but he wanted to return to English football.

“We are working hard to add to the quality we have in the group and this lad will give us that initial quality,” the boss continued.

“There’ll be no further build up from me. We will now let him get on with his football and will see how he does.”

The Le-Harve-born striker began his career with AS Nancy in France before also embarking on spells with fellow French sides Nantes, Quimper, PSG and Red Star.

After leaving Red Star in 2011, Arquin had his first taste of English football when he joined then-League Two side Hereford United.

He subsequently joined Notts County prior to the 2012/13 season and finished that campaign as County’s top scorer with nine goals.

The 6ft 2in striker went on to score a further four goals in the first half of the next season, before having stints with Scottish sides Ross County and St Mirren.

Leaving when his contract expired, Arquin signed for Turkish club 1461 Trabzon but left after a year to join Swedish side Syrianska in July of this year.

In 13 appearances this campaign, Arquin has scored five goals and two assists.

The signing is subject to international clearance and EFL ratification.