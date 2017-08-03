Steve Evans says Carolyn Radford is one of a kind

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has sung the praises of the club’s CEO Carolyn Radford all summer for her negotiating skills in helping seal the Stags’ 13 transfer deals.

He has even suggested she could become the next Karren Brady - but she said she was simply happy learning from a man of Evans’ experience.

On the Karren Brady reference, she smiled: “That is a huge accolade. I just try to do the best I can do every day and put 100 per cent effort into what I do. I am really enjoying the football world.

“Steve is a real football guru and has really taken me under his wing. We go out for dinner together and we speak an awful lot.

“I get included in everything that’s going on which I really appreciate and I admire him as a manager.

“He’s not one of those who keeps everything secret, he shows me how things are done.

“He has more experience than me and I am learning. I’m not ashamed of saying that as I am always learning every day. I am so appreciative of his guidance.”

She continued: “It has been brilliant working with him. He has introduced me to so many people, like Barry Fry, we have really stepped up to another level really.

“I have dealt with players and agents before, but nothing like this. “We have never brought in 13 new players before - and so quickly over just a few weeks, even though Steve had his target list and had known for a while who he wanted to go after

“We did some really solid business and got good deals for the football club which is ultimately the best thing to do.”