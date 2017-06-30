Steve Evans wishes Matt Green all the best after move to Lincoln City

Steve Evans has wished Mansfield Town goalscoring Matt Green all the best for his new career at League Two rivals Lincoln City after releasing him in the summer.

The Imps now have six ex-Stags signed up and another, James Baxendale, on trial.

“Danny Cowley has phoned me trying to buy one of ours but we didn’t agree a fee,” said Evans after being asked if he had four more players available to make up a full XI ex-Stags at Sincil Bank.

“But I can’t say a bad word about Matt Green. He has scored goals for this football club. He helped get the club out of the Conference and back up into the League.

“We just wanted a different type of player on and off the pitch.

“But he really is such a nice kid when you sit down and talk to him and certainly all bar our games we wish him every success. I am sure Matt will want Mansfield Town to do well too.”