Striker mulls over Stags move after bid is accepted

Mansfield Town’s bid for a new striker has been accepted – but it now looks unlikely he will be on board in time for Saturday’s opening League Two match at Crewe Alexandra.

The player is currently mulling over the move with his family.

Evans had been trying to complete a deal to purchase a striker, believed to be from League One, along with a loan deal to bring a midfielder in.

The club this afternoon issued a statement saying: “The Stags can confirm that an offer for a new striker has been accepted by his current club.

“The player is discussing the prospective move with his family.

“It is not expected that any developments will take place before this weekend’s opening match at Crewe.”

Stags have been waiting patiently in a chain for the striker’s club to sort a replacement before letting him go.

Evans said at the weekend: “With regard to the striker, we’re going to buy him.

“It’s not fantastic money but for League Two it’s a competitive sum of money. We’d like to get the kid in.

“I’ve seen him numerous times. He’s done very well where he is, but the club in the league above us have serious ambitions about getting into the Championship.”

There was no further news on the midfielder loan deal today which means it has gone past the 24-hour deadline set yesterday by Evans to be signed and sealed in time to prepare for Crewe.

So Evans now looks set to go with what he’s got for the opening weekend, though has until the end of August to complete any further deals he wants to conclude.